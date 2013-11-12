RPT-Fitch: Weak Growth Quality Weighs on Russian Insurers

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Russian insurers would benefit from tighter underwriting discipline, following negative underwriting results over the past two years despite business growth. This is because insurers have not yet managed to shield their capital from premium and reserving risks.

The Russian insurance sector saw a 10% compound annual premium growth rate in 2008-2012 and consolidated its position as the eighth-largest in the European non-life insurance sector. In particular business grew 19% in 2011 and 25% in 2012, but failed to generate an underwriting profit.

At the company level, significant variations in underwriting profit were reported, depending on individual business mix and underwriting discipline. With a 40% weighting in the sector’s business mix, motor lines have been the key drag on the sector’s underwriting performance. Fitch expects these lines to put even more pressure on the sector’s result in 2013 due to unfavourable changes in claims regulation. Russian insurers may find it difficult to adjust pricing in response to these changes as they operate in a fragmented market and have limited control over distribution.

Financial flexibility of the sector remains limited. Market leaders are dominated by domestic insurers, which are privately owned and, in many cases, represent the core business for their shareholders. Because many insurers are ultimately owned by individuals, or groups of individuals, access to fresh capital outside of the sector is limited. In addition, Fitch believes the capital position of many insurers is weakened by the quality of their assets.

