Fitch: Weak Operating Environment Pressures Brazilian Bank Profitability and Asset Quality in 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) The Brazilian banking sector faces a negative outlook in 2015 reflecting the deterioration in operating environment and asset quality, which is putting pressure on performance, according to a Fitch Ratings report. The Rating Outlook for Brazilian banks remains Stable based on their fundamentals, strong buffers, conservative credit risk management and consistent performance. "Profitability also faces additional pressure given the expected increase in credit cost and fierce competition, despite the temporary margin benefit due to the recent increases in interest rates," said Eduardo Ribas, Director in Fitch's Latin America Financial Institutions Group. Strong loan growth puts pressure on public-owned banks' asset quality. Profitability should face additional pressure with limited room to maneuver. Recent growth of more risky portfolios represents another vulnerability. Large private banks have been able to better weather weak economic performance and limit the potential impact on their profitability and asset quality. A change in loan mix toward safer portfolios contributes to their resilient financial profile. Business and funding diversification are key for mid-sized banks. Better-rated midsized banks should be able to cope with the challenging environment due to a lower cost funding structure and more flexible business models. For more information, a special report titled "2015 Outlook: Brazilian Banks" is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.