Fitch: Weakening Mortgage Volumes Hitting US Banks' Top-Lines

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) An expected weakening of mortgage origination activity and applications for loans is apparent in earnings reports from the largest U.S. banks, likely pointing to a source of ongoing revenue pressure in U.S. mortgage banking this year, according to Fitch. During the first quarter, both JP Morgan and Wells Fargo reported sequential declines in mortgage origination, applications, and the new loan pipeline, with top-line mortgage banking pressure more evident at JPM, where net revenues related to mortgage banking fell by $671 million year over year. We expected mortgage volumes to continue falling in the quarter, particularly as borrowers have already refinanced their homes or are still unable to refinance because of housing values. Some shift in the mix of mortgage originations, away from refinancing and toward new purchase loans, could offset some of the volume pressure over coming quarters -- especially if the housing market recovers at a somewhat faster pace. However, refinancing still drives the lion's share of overall mortgage originations. Wells reported that refinancing made up 65% of total applications in 1Q13, compared with 76% in the year-earlier quarter. JPM reported a decline in mortgage banking margins in the quarter, as gains on sale declined. The margin for Wells remained near recent highs at 2.56% in 1Q, but we expect some margin compression to occur this year, as mortgage revenue declines outpace cost reduction. Despite the volume pressure, asset quality trends for both banks improved during the quarter, as net chargeoffs and nonperforming assets declined. At Wells, the ratio of consumer chargeoffs to total loans fell to 123 bp, down 45 bp on a linked-quarter basis. While unlikely to offset much of the declining origination volume, the two-year extension of the administration's Home Affordable Refinancing Program (HARP), announced on April 11, should spur some incremental activity through 2015. The HARP program allows borrowers that are underwater but current on their mortgages to refinance if the loans were sold to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.