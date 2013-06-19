RPT-Fitch: What investors want to know about Vodafone

June 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

In a newly-published report, Fitch Ratings answers the questions it is most often asked regarding Vodafone Group Plc (‘A-'/Stable).

Fitch has received numerous questions from investors, particularly within the past year, about Vodafone’s plans for its stake in Verizon Wireless and the competitive and economic challenges it faces in Europe.

The report is one of a series that Fitch will run regarding large issuers in the European telecoms sector. Fitch hopes to guide investors on the most frequently asked questions affecting ratings for the largest issuing entities

The report answers the following questions:

1. How Does Verizon Wireless Affect Vodafone’s Rating?

2. Does Vodafone Need More Fixed-Line Assets in Europe?

3. How Significant is Vodafone’s Southern Europe Exposure?

4. Is Slowing Emerging-Market Growth a Concern?

5. Will Mobile Data Restore Revenue Growth?

The report, ‘Vodafone: What Investors Want to Know, Frequently Asked Questions’ is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Vodafone: What Investors Want to Know