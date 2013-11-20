RPT-Fitch: What investors want to know about Deutsche Telekom

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

In a new report, Fitch Ratings answers the questions it is most often asked regarding Deutsche Telekom AG (DT; BBB+/Stable). Fitch has received numerous questions from investors, particularly within the past year, about the potential impact of DT further reducing its stake in T-Mobile USA on the company’s leverage and credit quality. The competitive situation in Germany and DT’s strategic options in its domestic market were also a recurring theme of investor queries.

The report is one of a series that Fitch will run regarding large issuers in the European telecoms sector. Fitch is keen to guide investors on the most frequently asked questions affecting ratings for the largest issuing entities.

The report answers the following questions:

- Will Germany Become A Quad-Play Market?

- What Will be The Impact of T-Mobile USA Deconsolidation?

- Will Vectoring be a Game Changer for DT?

- Will DT Have to Provide Support to OTE?

- How Much Will DT Need to Spend on Spectrum Acquisitions Across Europe?

