RPT-Fitch: What Investors Want to Know about Telecom Italia
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: What Investors Want to Know about Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

In a new report, Fitch Ratings answers the questions it is most often asked regarding Telecom Italia Group Plc (BBB-/Negative). Fitch has received numerous questions from investors, particularly within the past year, about Telecom Italia’s rating evolution and the competitive and economic challenges it faces in its domestic market.

The report answers the following questions:

1. Why is Telecom Italia still Investment Grade?

2. When could Telecom Italia’s rating be downgraded?

3. When could Telecom Italia’s domestic operations improve?

4. What would be the rating impact of a sale of TIM Brasil?

5. What are Telefonica’s options with its stake in Telecom Italia?

The report, ‘Telecom Italia: What Investors Want to Know, Frequently Asked Questions’ is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Telecom Italia: What Investors Want to Know

here

