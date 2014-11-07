Fitch: What Investors Want to Know - EMEA Retail and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a report addressing the top questions/themes raised during its recent EMEA Retail and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Roundtable and Investor Discussions. Key themes raised include how consumer spending is affecting the health of Europe-based Retail, Food, Beverages, Tobacco and Consumer industry players, the prospects for M&A in these sectors and the attitude of these companies to their credit profiles. The report, entitled 'What Investors Want to Know: EMEA Retail and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 879087214 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa 8 Milan 20123 Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Jean-Pierre Husband Director +44 20 3530 1155 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: What Investors Want to Know: EMEA Retail and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.