Fitch: What Investors Want to Know - Global Pharma

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know: Global Pharma here LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a report addressing the top 10 questions/points raised during its recent Global Pharmaceutical European Roundtable and Investor Discussions. Key themes raised includes the challenges for pharma companies as the industry evolves especially given the focus on value-based healthcare, the implications of the recent wave of M&A on European players, review R&D progress, outlook for the Fitch-rated companies in Europe and the next patent expiry wave. The report, entitled 'What Investors Want to Know: Global Pharma' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.