Fitch Withdraws 4 CEE Banks' Support Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Support Ratings of four central and eastern European banks. The Support Ratings were affirmed prior to withdrawal for Hungary-based OTP Bank Plc's (OTP) at '3', Croatia-based Privredna Banka Zagreb d.d. (PBZ) at '2' and Bulgaria-based UniCredit Bulbank AD (UCB) at '2'. The '2' Support Rating of Hungary-based MKB Bank Zrt (MKB) was maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) upon withdrawal. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn the Support Ratings of all banks. Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings which are uncompensated. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of the issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of OTP's Support Rating at '3' reflects a moderate probability that the Hungarian sovereign (BB+/Stable) would support OTP if needed, in light of its systemic importance in the domestic banking sector. At end-1Q14, OTP was the largest bank in Hungary and accounted for 27% of sector assets and 25% of deposits. MKB's Support Rating of '2' reflects a high probability that Bayerische Landesbank (A+/Negative) would support the bank as long as it remains its majority owner. The RWN on the Support Rating reflects the owner's plan to divest MKB (planned by end-2015) as part of restructuring programme agreed with the European Commission. PBZ's and UCB's Support Ratings of '2' reflect a high probability that both banks would be supported by their parents, Intesa Sanpaolo (BBB+/Stable) and UniCredit S.p.A. ( BBB+/Negative), respectively, if required. Fitch views PBZ and UCB as strategically important subsidiaries for their parents.