RPT-Fitch Withdraws Archon's German Servicer Ratings
February 4, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Withdraws Archon's German Servicer Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Archon Capital Bank Deutschland GmbH’s (ACBD) German Residential and Commercial Special Servicer ratings of ‘RSS2’ and ‘CSS2’, respectively.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as ACBD has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for ACBD.

