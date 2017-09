(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 30 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Avoca Capital Holdings’ ‘Highest Standards’ Asset Manager Rating.

The withdrawal follows the reorganisation of Avoca into KKR & Co L.P.’s (A/Stable) in the wake of the completion of its acquisition by KKR effective today. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Avoca.