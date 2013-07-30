Fitch Withdraws Banco de Venezuela's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn all of Banco de Venezuela's (BdV) ratings at their current levels and Outlooks. Fitch will no longer provide analytical coverage of Banco de Venezuela as of today. The entity has no outstanding capital market debt. Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings: --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+'; Outlook Negative; --Local currency IDR 'B+'; Outlook Negative; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B'; --Short-term local currency IDR 'B'; --Viability rating 'b+'; --Support rating '4'; --Support rating floor 'B+'; --National long-term rating 'AAA(ven)'; --National short-term rating 'F1+(ven)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Pedro El Khaouli Senior Director +58 212-286-3356 Committee Chairperson Rita Goncalves Senior Director +55 21 4503 2621 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchvenezuela.com'. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.