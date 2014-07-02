Fitch Withdraws Banco Multiple Leon's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Banco Multiple Leon's (BML) ratings as the merger with Banco BHD has been completed as of July 1, 2014. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for BML. Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings for BML: --Foreign and local currency long-term IDR 'B', Outlook Stable; --Foreign and local currency short term IDR 'B'; --Viability Rating 'b-'; --Support Rating '4'; --Long-term National Rating 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term National Rating 'F1+(dom)'; The following rating will be moved and issued under the new merged entity 'Banco Multiple BHD Leon S.A.', formerly known as 'Banco BHD, S.A.': --Long-term National subordinated debt 'A+(dom)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Larisa Arteaga Director +1-809-563-2481 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Jan. 31, 2014; --'Fitch Affirms Dominican Republic's Ratings at 'B'; Outlook Stable; (Nov. 26, 2013); --'2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic' (Dec. 16, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here 2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.