FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Withdraws Concent's Servicer Rating
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2013 / 9:39 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Withdraws Concent's Servicer Rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Concent Forderungsmanagement GmbH’s (Concent) German asset-backed securities (ABS) Primary Servicer Rating of ‘ABS3’.

Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Concent has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Concent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.