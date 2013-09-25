RPT-Fitch Withdraws Concent's Servicer Rating

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Concent Forderungsmanagement GmbH’s (Concent) German asset-backed securities (ABS) Primary Servicer Rating of ‘ABS3’.

Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Concent has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Concent.