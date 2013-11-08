FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Withdraws Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 Plc's Ratings
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 8, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Withdraws Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 Plc's Ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 Plc’s Class G, H and J notes’ ratings due April 2015, as follows:

GBP0m class A (XS0262023459) paid in full

GBP0m class B (XS0262023962) paid in full

GBP0m class C (XS0262024184) paid in full

GBP0m class D (XS0262024424) paid in full

GBP0m class E (XS0262025157) paid in full

GBP0m class F (XS0262025405) paid in full

GBP0m class G (XS0262025744) affirmed at ‘Dsf’; RE0%; withdrawn

GBP0m class H (XS0262026551) affirmed at ‘Dsf; RE0%; withdrawn

GBP0m class J (XS0262027104) affirmed at ‘Dsf; RE0%; withdrawn

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ‘Dsf’ ratings are being withdrawn following resolution of all of the loans in the transaction. Interest and principal receipts from the transaction’s two loans remaining were allocated to the notes sequentially at the most recent interest payment date, leaving unpaid amounts of GBP3.2m and GBP5.0m on the class G and H notes, which have subsequently been written off. The class J notes had already been written down to zero. The class B to F notes have been repaid in full.

The sale of the collateral securing the GBP71.3m Lloyds Chamber loan led to a principal recovery of GBP63.6m, while the other loan, the GBP48m Argos Distribution Centre loan, repaid in full.

The ratings were withdrawn due to issuer default.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.