FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Withdraws Dixons Retail PLC's Short-term IDR
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 14, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Withdraws Dixons Retail PLC's Short-term IDR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 14 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dixons Retail PLC’s Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ and withdrawn the rating.Fitch has decided to discontinue the above rating, which is uncompensated. All other ratings on this issuer remain unaffected by this withdrawal, and analytical coverage of the issuer will continue.

For the most recent rating actions on Dixons, see www.fitchratings.com or contact the analysts below.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.