Fitch Withdraws Expected Rating On Nations Trust Bank Debentures

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/TAIPEI, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the expected rating of 'A(lka)(EXP)' assigned to Nations Trust Bank PLC's proposed senior unsecured debentures of up to LKR3bn as the bank no longer expects to proceed with the debt issue. The expected rating was assigned on 29 October 2014.