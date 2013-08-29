FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch withdraws expected rating on Russian Helicopters Finance Limited bonds
August 29, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch withdraws expected rating on Russian Helicopters Finance Limited bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Russian Helicopters Finance Limited’s proposed 2018 guaranteed bond of up to USD500m ‘BB-(EXP)’ expected rating.

In accordance with Fitch’s policy, the expected ratings have been withdrawn because the notes have not been issued.

Russian Helicopters Finance Limited is an Ireland-registered corporation, intended to be the principal bond issuing entity within the JSC Russian Helicopters (RH; BB/Stable) group. RH is a Russia-based manufacturer of civil and military helicopters.

