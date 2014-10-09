Fitch Withdraws FIA Card Services, N.A. and Bank of America Rhode Island, N.A.'s Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today withdrawn all ratings related to FIA Card Services, N.A. (FIACS) and Bank of America Rhode Island, N.A. (BARI), in addition to assigning Bank of America, N.A. (BANA) a long-term deposit rating of 'A+'. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this rating action commentary. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS FIACS and BARI have both merged into BANA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation (BAC). As such, Fitch is withdrawing the ratings assigned to these entities as the entities no longer exist. The assignment of an 'A+' deposit rating to BANA reflects Fitch's view that BANA is a core operating subsidiary of BAC, and thus its deposit rating is equalized with that of BAC. KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS BAC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BAC and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in BAC's long- and short-term IDR. Any change to BAC's ratings will likely impact BANA's current ratings. For further information regarding BAC's ratings, please see the last published RAC dated March 26, 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch withdraws the following ratings: FIA Card Services, N.A.: --Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Long-term deposits at 'A+'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'; --Long-term senior debt at 'A'; --Viability Rating at 'a-'; --Support at '1'; --Support floor at 'A'. Bank of America Rhode Island, N.A.: --Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Long-term deposits at 'A+'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a-'; --Support at '1'; --Support floor at 'A'. In addition, Fitch assigns the following rating: Bank of America, N.A. Long-term deposits at 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-1827 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research --Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2013); --Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012); --U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 8, 2013); --Risk Radar (April 1, 2014); --U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risk: (What Happens When Rates Rise (June 18, 2013); --U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions: When Will The Catalysts Kick In? (July 11, 2013) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts Kick In? here U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise) here Risk Radar Global 1Q14 here U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.