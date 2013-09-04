FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Withdraws Iberian Minerals' 'B' IDR
September 4, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Withdraws Iberian Minerals' 'B' IDR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Switzerland-registered Iberian Minerals Corp’s (Iberian) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B’ with Stable Outlook.

Iberian has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Iberian. For full information on the key rating drivers, see “Fitch Assigns Iberian Minerals ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable” dated 13 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
