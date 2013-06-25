Fitch Withdraws Indonesia's Bank Mega's National Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Indonesia-based PT Bank Mega Tbk's (Bank Mega) National Long-Term rating of at 'A(idn)' with Stable Outlook. The rating has been withdrawn due to insufficient information as the company has chosen to stop participating in the ratings process. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Bank Mega. Contacts: Primary Analyst Stefanus Yuniardhi Associate Director +62 21 2902 6407 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Prudential Tower Lt. 20 Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Secondary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director +62 21 2902 6406 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, "National Ratings - Methodology Update", dated 19 January 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.