FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch withdraws Interstar 2006-2G's Class A1 notes 'F1sf' rating
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 23, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch withdraws Interstar 2006-2G's Class A1 notes 'F1sf' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Interstar Millennium Series 2006-2G Trust Class A1 notes’ Short-Term’ F1sf rating. The transaction is a securitisation of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated through a network of mortgage originators and brokers. The rating action is as listed below:

USD108.9m Class A1 (ISIN: USQ49677AA73) Short-Term rating affirmed at ‘F1sf’, rating withdrawn

The Short-Term rating of the class A1 notes reflected the Short-Term ‘F1’ rating of Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays), which was the conditional purchaser for this particular class of notes.

On 1 May 2013, the conditional purchaser confirmed the non-extension of the conditional purchase agreement. On 20 May 2013, the remarketing agent has subsequently delivered the conditional purchase activation notice, requiring the conditional purchaser to purchase all the class A1 notes from existing investors and terminated its appointment under the remarketing agreement.

As a result, the class A1 notes will no longer fulfil the required definition to merit Short-Term rating and the Short-Term rating has been withdrawn.

As the Long-Term rating on the Class A1 notes is not dependent by the presence of the conditional purchase agreement, but is a reflection of the performance in the collateral pool, Fitch confirms that the termination of the agreement will not result in a downgrade or withdrawal of the Long-Term rating of the class A1 notes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.