RPT-Fitch withdraws Italy's ATC Torino ratings

Sept 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Agenzia Territoriale per la Casa della Provincia di Torino’s (ATC Torino) ‘BBB+’ Long-term foreign and local currency ratings with Negative Outlooks and ‘F2’ Short-term foreign currency rating.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for ATC Torino.