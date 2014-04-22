FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Withdraws KIT Finance Investment Bank's Ratings
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 22, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Withdraws KIT Finance Investment Bank's Ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Russia-based KIT Finance Investment Bank’s (KF) ratings following its merger with Absolut Bank (AB; B/Stable; b) on 18 April 2014. As a result, KF ceased to exist as a legal entity.

Fitch will assess in detail the implications of the merger for AB’s credit profile in the coming months. AB’s ratings take into account of contagion risks from KF (see, ‘Fitch Downgrades Absolut Bank to ‘B’ from ‘BB+'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable’, dated 31 May 2013, on www.fitchratings.com), in large part due to the latter’s weaker profile and significant legacy problem and other non-core assets. However, most of these assets were acquired, before the merger, by entities associated with Russian non-state pension fund Blagosostoyanie (which controls AB) to reduce contagion risks.

KF’s ratings were as follows (all withdrawn)

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): ‘B’, Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: ‘B’

National Long-term Rating: ‘BBB-(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating: ‘b-’

Support Rating: ‘4’

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.