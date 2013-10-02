Fitch Withdraws Merrill Lynch & Co.'s IDRs, Viability, and Support Ratings; Affirms Debt Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Merrill Lynch & Co., as well as its Viability Rating (VR) and Support Ratings, as this entity was merged directly into the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) entity as of Oct. 1, 2013. This merger has no effect on the Merrill Lynch name and brand, and as of Oct. 1, 2013, in conjunction with the merger, all obligations of Merrill Lynch & Co. have been assumed by BAC. The debt level ratings of Merrill Lynch & Co. have been affirmed and will remain outstanding until they mature or are redeemed, and as previously noted are now obligations of BAC. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT Merrill Lynch & Co.'s senior unsecured debt rating is aligned with BAC's based on BAC's assumption of these obligations. BAC's senior debt rating is at its Support Rating Floor (SRF) and therefore is based on support from the U.S. authorities. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT Merrill Lynch & Co.'s senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the availability of sovereign support for BAC. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe and the U.S., as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch downgrading SRFs in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions around support and 'bail in' for U.S. and Eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of creditor 'bail-in' is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting large, complex banks. Any downgrade of BAC's SRF would lead to a downgrade of the bank's senior unsecured debt ratings and thus a downgrade in Merrill Lynch & Co.'s debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT Merrill Lynch & Co.'s subordinated debt are all notched down from BAC's VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT Merrill Lynch & Co.'s subordinated debt is primarily sensitive to any change in BAC's VR. BAC is one of the largest U.S. banks in terms of total deposits, loans, branches, mortgage originations/servicing and credit card issuance. Following its January 2009 merger with Merrill Lynch & Co., BAC became one of the top financial institutions in wealth management and investment banking. The following ratings have been withdrawn: Merrill Lynch & Co. --Long-term IDR at 'A', --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a-'; --Support at '1'; --Support Rating Floor at 'A'. The following ratings remain outstanding and have been affirmed: Merrill Lynch & Co. --Long-term senior debt at 'A'; --Long-term market linked notes at 'A emr'; --Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60606 Secondary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' (July 09, 2012); --'U.S. Banks - Sovereign Support - When Does it End' (Dec. 15, 2011). 