FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Withdraws Metrobank's Basel III T2 Notes Expected Rating
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 14, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Withdraws Metrobank's Basel III T2 Notes Expected Rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 14 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ‘BB(EXP)’ expected rating assigned on 18 September 2013 to a planned issue of Basel III-compliant US dollar-denominated dated subordinated securities by Philippines-based Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank).

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES

The withdrawal follows Metrobank’s decision not to proceed with the proposed US dollar-denominated securities issue. Meanwhile, the issuer has raised PHP16bn via the issue of Basel III-compliant instruments in the domestic market. For more details on Metrobank’s ratings and credit profile, see our press release “Fitch Rates Metrobank ‘BB+'/Positive; Basel III T2 Notes ‘BB(EXP)'” dated 18 September 2013, and Metrobank’s full rating report, dated 18 October 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com.

Metrobank’s other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR ‘BB+'; Outlook Positive

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR ‘BB+'; Outlook Positive

- Viability Rating ‘bb+’

- Support Rating ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor ‘BB+'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.