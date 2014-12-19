Fitch Withdraws Probusinessbank's Ratings Without Affirmation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Russia-based Probusinessbank's (PBB) ratings without affirmation, as the agency believes it no longer has sufficient information to maintain them. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for PBB. Fitch placed PBB's ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 22 October 2014. The rating action reflected Fitch's concerns about the liquidity of the bank's securities book, as well as uncertainty concerning the recent review of the bank by the Central Bank of Russia. The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation: Long-term foreign currency IDR: B/RWN Long-term local currency IDR: B/RWN Short-term IDR: 'B'/RWN Viability Rating: 'b'/RWN' Support Rating: 5 Support Rating Floor: No Floor National Long-term rating: 'BBB(rus)'/RWN Senior unsecured Long-term Rating: 'B-'/RR4;/RWN Senior unsecured Short-term Rating: 'B';/RWN Senior unsecured National Rating: 'BBB(rus)';/RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Anton Lopatin Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings Moscow 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Timur Lebedev Analyst +7 495 956 99 83 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 66 57 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.