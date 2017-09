Dec 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings withdraws the ‘BBsf’ rating on the following class of Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust (BACM), series 2007-1:

--$40,000,000 class A-MFX2.

The rating withdrawal is in connection with the request by the holder of the class A-MFX2 certificate to not maintain a rating.