Fitch Withdraws Rating on MIC Africa's Proposed Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its rating on MIC Africa BV's proposed USD510 million senior notes due 2020 as the company is no longer going to issue the notes. It is likely that the proposed notes will be funded at the holding company level, Millicom International Cellular S.A. (MIC), at some point in the future. Fitch originally assigned a 'BB+(exp)' rating to the proposed issuance and will continue providing analytical coverage for MIC. Fitch currently rates MIC with local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+', with a Stable Rating Outlook. Contact: Primary Analyst Sergio Rodriguez, CFA Senior Director +52 (81) 8399-9100 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 Monterrey, Mexico Secondary Analyst Owen Fenton Associate Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1423 Tertiary Analyst Michael Dunning Managing Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1178 Committee Chairperson Alberto Moreno Senior Director +52 (81) 8399-9100 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.