RPT-Fitch Withdraws Rating on Protelindo's IDR2trn Bond

Nov 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ‘AA-(idn)’ rating on PT Professional Telekomunikasi Indonesia’s (Protelindo) IDR2trn bond. The withdrawal follows Protelindo’s decision to postpone the issuance of the bond. The bond may be relaunched at a later date.

‘AA’ National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country’s highest rated issuers or obligations.