RPT-Fitch Withdraws Slovenske Elektrarne's Ratings
July 10, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Withdraws Slovenske Elektrarne's Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Slovenske elektrarne, a.s.’s (SE) Long-Term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB-'/Negative Outlook and senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB-'.

The withdrawal follows the company’s indication that it will no longer provide sufficient information to enable Fitch to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for SE. The company has no bonds outstanding at the time of withdrawal.

