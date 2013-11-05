FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Withdraws SMP Deutschland GmbH's Ratings
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Withdraws SMP Deutschland GmbH's Ratings

Nov 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed SMP Deutschland GmbH’s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘B-’ and its Short-term IDR at ‘B’. The Outlook is Negative. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

The ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.

