FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Withdraws South Oil LLP's Rating
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch Withdraws South Oil LLP's Rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn South Oil LLP’s National Long term rating of ‘BB+(kaz)’ with a Stable Outlook.

The rating has been withdrawn as the agency no longer has sufficient information to maintain it because South Oil has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for South Oil.

South Oil is a Kazakh small private oil producer, with 2012 output of 15 thousand barrels of oil per day, less than 1% of the country’s total.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.