Fitch Withdraws Toplu Konut Idaresi Baskanligi's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA/FRANKFURT, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Toplu Konut Idaresi Baskanligi's (TOKI) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively, and its National Long Term Rating of 'AAA(tur)'. The ratings were on Stable Outlook prior to withdrawal. The ratings were withdrawn as TOKI has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for TOKI.