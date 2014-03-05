Fitch Withdraws Unionbank EAD's Ratings on Merger with FIBank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Bulgaria-based Unionbank EAD's (Unionbank) ratings. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Unionbank has been merged into First Investment Bank (FIBank; BB-/Stable) as of 4 March 2014 and ceased to exist as a legal entity. Fitch previously highlighted that a legal merger of Unionbank with FIBank was expected to be completed within a year of its acquisition (see "Fitch Downgrades Unionbank on Acquisition by FIBank" dated 21 October 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has been informed by FIBank that the merger of Unionbank into FIBank was registered with the Commercial Register in Bulgaria on 4 March 2014. The ratings actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: 'BB-', Outlook Stable; withdrawn Short-term IDR: 'B'; withdrawn Viability Rating: 'b-'; withdrawn Support Rating: '3'; withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 20 3530 1109 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Agata Gryglewicz Analyst +48 22 330 6970 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 62 92 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.