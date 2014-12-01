Fitch: Worst is Over for EU Telecoms as Outlook Stabilises

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Western European Telecoms and Cable here LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) An improving regulatory environment and growing demand for high speed data should ease the pressure on Western European telecoms and cable companies in 2015 and have led us to lift the sector outlook to Stable from Negative, Fitch Ratings says. We believe the decision this year to allow consolidation in the German and Irish mobile markets, which should reduce competitive pressures, indicates a shift in the European Commission's approach to telecom regulation. Policy is increasingly focused on encouraging growth as regulators look to incentivise incumbent operators to invest in network infrastructure. This shift should contribute to a gradual improvement in margins and cashflows in 2015 following several years of weakening profitability. Financial profiles should also benefit from growing demand for both fixed and mobile high-speed broadband services. Take-up of 4G services and fibre connections is reaching the mass market, while churn is also improving and average revenue per customer is increasing for high-end customers. The shift to high-speed data will favour operators with broad and deep networks that can provide good coverage and reliable services. One risk, given the new regulatory approach to consolidation, is that debt-financed transactions could hurt operators' credit profiles. However, the recent trend has been for buyers to use equity and equity-linked instruments to minimise the impact on their balance sheets. For more details on our expectations for the telecom sector in the coming year, please see "2015 Outlook: Western European Telecoms and Cable", published today at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Damien Chew Senior Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1424 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Stuart Reid Senior Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1085 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.