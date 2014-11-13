Fitch: Yen Fall a Key Bright Spot for Japan Carmakers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, November 12 (Fitch) The accelerated depreciation of the yen in 2H14 is a significant and positive factor for the profitability of Japan's large automakers, says Fitch Ratings. The falling yen has enabled the "Big 3" to maintain or raise group profit guidance despite the weaker-than-expected outlook in several key emerging markets and Japan. Both Honda and Nissan maintained their profitability guidance for the financial year ending March 2015 (FY15) in the recently announced 2QFY15 results, while Toyota raised its guidance by JPY200bn (USD1.7bn). The positive impact is likely to continue through the second half of the fiscal year, with the yen having depreciated by a further 14% versus the US dollar from July through to mid-November. Notably, the yen fell through JPY115/USD for the first time since 2007 on 11 November while the automakers' guidance assumes an average yen rate of JPY104/USD for FY15. Should the yen remain at or weaker than JPY115/USD for FY16, the positive impact on profitability would be pronounced, particularly for Toyota. The 20% depreciation of the yen versus the dollar in FY14 contributed to a positive FX effect of JPY900bn on Toyota's group operating profit, boosting its operating profit margin to 8.9% from 6.0% in FY13. Toyota is set to gain the most from a weakening yen as it maintains the highest proportion of domestic production for export, while Nissan and Honda have been moving production abroad for a number of years to mitigate FX exposure - and plan to continue doing so over the medium term. The FX effect has been key to offsetting a number of negative macroeconomic factors. Toyota, Nissan and Honda are all facing pressures from shrinking demand in Japan, continued sales volatility in key emerging markets such as Brazil and Thailand, and rising competition in the US and China. It is unlikely the original operating profit guidance set by the automakers would have been maintained (or increased in the case of Toyota) if it were not for the yen's depreciation. Demand growth across many key emerging markets and in Japan has been - and will continue to be - slow or negative in the short term. This would have contributed to profit margin erosion without the benefits of a weaker yen, despite vigorous cost-reduction efforts by all of the "Big 3". The signals of a US recovery are positive, although the outlook for the key emerging markets, Japan and Europe remain uncertain, suggesting that the operating margins should remain flat or only modestly improved in FY15 notwithstanding the effects of the FX moves and cost reductions. Contacts: Isabelle Katsumata Director Corporates +65 6796 7226 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. #35-05, Suntec Tower 4 6 Temasek Boulevard Singapore, 038986 Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Japanese Auto Manufacturers Dashboard 1H14 here Toyota Motor Corporatihere Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. here Honda Motor Co., Ltd here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.