S&P raise Fitchburg, Mass. rating to 'A+'
September 17, 2013 / 3:52 PM / 4 years ago

S&P raise Fitchburg, Mass. rating to 'A+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday raised the City of Fitchburg, Mass.’ general obligation bonds rating to A-plus from A-minus based on new general obligation rating criteria the company recently released.

The outlook is stable.

“The rating reflects our assessment of Fitchburg’s economy as adequate, with access to the broad and diverse economy of Worcester County,” S&P said.

The stable outlook reflects the city’s “continued consistent financial performance and underlying economy supported by good financial results,” S&P added.

