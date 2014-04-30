RPT-Fitch:While restrictions Poultry, Japfa Rating Unchanged

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings pointed out that the imposition of the upper limit of the price and volume of day old chicks (day old chick-DOC) expected to be temporary, and does not directly affect the ratings of PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Japfa, BB-/ A + (idn) '/ Stable).

In mid-April 2014, the Ministry of Commerce imposed a maximum limit price of Rp 3,200 per DOC in the tail and a decrease in the volume of DOC by 15% in the business balancing the supply and helping small-scale chicken farmers who buy DOC. According to the government, the price of a chicken and egg sales by farmers over lower than the cost of production. The average price for sales Japfa DOC in in 2013 was Rp 4,700 per head and the maximum price limit will cause Japfa DOC losses in the division.

However, Fitch does not expect the price restriction will strictly enforced and sustainable, based on the expectation that poultry consumption levels will continue to rise in the long term and cost fluctuating production needs to be charged to consumers to ensure DOC producers sustainability. We do not expect a material impact the credit profile Japfa because we believe this regulation is short term. The loss was also partly be overcome by the advantage Japfa higher than commercial livestock operations caused by the high price of chicken with DOC volume restrictions. Fitch noted the increase in the price of broiler chickens since the announcement of this new regulation.

Nonetheless Fitch does not rule out the possibility that the regulations will applied in a more loosely in the future to ensure controlled supply rate and increase profits poultry farmers small scale. Fitch believes it is unlikely that regulatory changes will affect the level of long-term profitability and credit profile Japfa encourage downgrade.

Fitch believes operating Japfa vertically integrated, where company can enjoy higher profits in the value chain, is a positive thing. Japfa poultry operations include the production of animal feed, DOC farms and commercial farms.