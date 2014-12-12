Fitch's 'Inside Credit': Buoyant U.S. Economy Bolsters Global Growth

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 12 (Fitch) Global economic growth is highlighted in this week's edition of Fitch Ratings' Inside Credit. According to Fitch's Global Economic Outlook, global growth is uneven but expected to strengthen in 2015 and 2016. Fitch forecasts global GDP to climb 2.4% in 2014 while accelerating to 2.9% in 2015 and 3% in 2016. 'The outlook for global growth has weakened slightly since Fitch's last update in September, driven primarily by weakness in the eurozone, Japan and other large emerging markets,' said Gergely Kiss, Director of Sovereigns. 'A robust recovery in the U.S. is driving current growth, supported by private consumption, higher household disposable income and a strengthening labor market.' Fitch also expects that a 20% drop in oil prices will boost global growth by 0.3% over the next two years; however, winners and losers will emerge. Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit include: --Fitch places Japan on Rating Watch Negative --APAC credit investors are most concerned by geopolitical risk --U.S. high yield default rate will remain benign, but the energy sector is one to watch --The largest banks globally should meet their regulatory challenges --Geopolitics and oil key to prospects for CIS banks --The capital surcharge for the largest U.S. banks is tougher than international standards --EMEA bank ratings could be pressured by expected support changes. 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.