Fitch's Radar Puts Eurozone Weakness as Largest Risk to Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Risk Radar Global 3Q13 here CHICAGO/LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch's Risk Radar has identified eurozone economic weakness and deflation as the two largest potential risks to our credit ratings portfolio. This is because approximately one-third of Fitch's corporate finance ratings are based in the region and as the world's second-largest economy, largest importer and largest source of cross- border bank lending, weakness in the eurozone will have knock-on effects on other regions. In a report published today Fitch discusses these and other pressing risks including regulatory pressures on financial institutions and rising US interest rates. The risk of deflation in the eurozone is increasing, but it is not our base case. Downgrades would also only occur if the bloc were heading into a protracted 'Japan-style' deflation, which could lead to self-reinforcing negative debt dynamics, making the downward spiral difficult to reverse. Regulatory pressure on financial institutions is forcing banks to strengthen their capital positions, but in many cases the removal of sovereign support more than outweighs the financial institutions' increased standalone strength. Negative Outlooks on many European banks reflect our expectation that we will remove sovereign support from bank ratings once banking union is in place. European banks have raised common equity and additional Tier 1 securities to strengthen their balance sheet in the run-up to EU-wide stress tests, and this is improving the banks' Viability Ratings. However, the European Central Bank's asset quality review could result in asset valuation revisions and therefore a hit on capital for eurozone-based banks. We also expect fines and other conduct risks to remain high. Uncertainty over the size of fines and business restrictions are a significant risk. The banks' Viability Ratings incorporate our view that conduct costs should remain manageable at each issuer's rating level. The Risk Radar report frames the potential impact macroeconomic risks could have on Fitch's ratings portfolio and their relative urgency. In today's interconnected markets, similar issues may have an impact on multiple asset classes even if presented in different forms. The Risk Radar provides independent and objective views on potential risks not currently incorporated in Fitch's base case analysis. The Risk Radar is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts Jeremy Carter Managing Director Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1391 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Eileen Fahey Managing Director Regional Credit Officer +1 312 368 5468 John Olert Chief Credit Officer +1 212 908 0663 Trevor Pitman Managing Director Regional Credit Officer +44 20 3530 1059 Bill Warlick Senior Director Macro Credit Research +1 312 368 3141 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.