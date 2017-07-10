(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 10 (Fitch) IHS Markit Ltd. (IHS Markit; Nasdaq:
INFO) announced
today it is offering $250 million of additional notes under the
indenture
governing its existing $500 million 4.75% senior notes due 2025
(Fitch's 'BBB'
rating is unaffected by this issuance). IHS Markit stated it
intends to use the
net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes
which may include
repayment of indebtedness or share repurchases.
Fitch affirmed IHS Markit's 'BBB' long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and its
senior unsecured notes rating of 'BBB', with a Stable Outlook,
on May 30, 2017.
At that time Fitch expected IHS Markit will maintain its
leverage (total debt
with equity credit to operating EBITDA) at or below 3x over the
ratings horizon,
consistent with the company's 'BBB' IDR. Today's offering does
not materially
change that expectation and as a result Fitch has not taken any
rating action.
IHS Markit's offering underscores Fitch's stated expectation at
the time of its
affirmation that the company will likely continue to operate
with reduced
headroom due to higher share repurchases, expected acquisitions
and associated
future debt issuance. Insofar as the present offering's proceeds
are used for
paying down existing debt, Fitch continues to expect IHS Markit
to maintain
roughly 0.2x to 0.1x headroom to Fitch's negative rating
sensitivity over the
rating horizon. However, rating action could be warranted if
offering proceeds
are not used to pay down existing debt in conjunction with (1)
operating
performance weakness or (2) shareholder capital returns or
leveraged
acquisitions above Fitch's current expectations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Merger Benefits on Track: IHS Markit's ability to deliver on
$125 million in
cost synergies through the end of FY2019 is supported by
progress on the merger
and by management's guidance to upsize FY2017 synergies by $15
million to $50
million. Management has targeted $100 million in run-rate
revenue synergies by
2019, which appears likely based on early signs of cross-selling
deal wins, a
steadily increasing pipeline, and plans to unify cross-customer
views with a new
CRM implementation. Other merger benefits include reduced legacy
IHS exposure to
the energy sector (26% in FY2016 from 40% in FY2015) and
implementation of a
leadership succession plan.
Critical, Industry Embedded Datasets: Fitch believes IHS
Markit's data sets are
critical to its customers' workflow and difficult to replicate.
The company's
databases contain thousands of data points sourced from
governments, customers,
technical publications and other sources, in some cases dating
back to the
1800s. Certain data, such as oil well data, requires synthesis
by engineers and
geologists to make it usable, adding an additional proprietary
element to the
asset. Financial indices are also embedded as critical inputs to
large swaths of
the capital markets and stand to benefit from ongoing shifts in
passive
management strategies.
Relatively Stable Business Model: Subscription-based revenues
accounted for
about 84% of IHS Markit's pro forma combined FY2016 revenues and
provide
significant visibility and stability to FCF generation. The
subscription-based
business model capitalizes on longstanding client relationships
with nominal
account churn. However, recent experience in the Resources
segment suggests that
large, sector-wide slowdowns can and do impact recurring
revenues. Recurring
organic Resources revenue declined 9% in FY2016. While IHS
Markit's
diversification will help offset sector headwinds, ongoing
challenges in the
energy sector might persist for longer than expected, while
challenges could
mount in other sectors such as automotive, which accounted for
approximately 21%
of pro forma FY2016 combined revenues.
Margin Expansion Potential: Fitch continues to expect EBITDA
margins to expand
to about 40% or a bit higher (from the low 30% range for IHS
stand-alone) over
the rating horizon based on the addition of Markit's higher
margin business (42%
EBITDA margin in FY2016), increased operating leverage at scale,
and realization
of $125 million in annual run-rate cost synergies. However,
Fitch expects that
margin expansion will also be contingent upon executing
successfully on the
company's strategic priority to harness new technologies,
develop higher-value
data analytics, and create new product offerings. Fitch believes
a clearer plan
of execution for these goals would increase confidence that
margin expansion
targets can be achieved.
More Aggressive Financial Policy, Leverage: Relative to its
previous review,
Fitch now expects IHS Markit to operate at the higher end of its
existing total
leverage target of 2.0x-3.0x. IHS Markit is likely to pursue
higher levels of
share repurchases and begin to target meaningful acquisitions,
necessitating
increased issuance needs over the ratings horizon. While Fitch
still expects
leverage to remain below 3.0x over the rating horizon, there is
less headroom
for commercial challenges owing to sector headwinds, and as a
result there will
be increased reliance on attaining margin expansion and expected
revenue uplift.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for IHS Markit
include:
--Low- to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth, in line to a
bit below the
overall business information market due to continued near-term
headwinds in the
energy sector and expected moderation in the auto sector;
--EBITDA margin expands to about 40%+ over the rating horizon
based on addition
of higher-margin Markit business (42% EBITDA margin in FY2016),
increased
operating leverage and realization of run-rate synergies;
--Share repurchases of $1.2 billion in 2017 and $1 billion in
each year over the
rating horizon;
--Likelihood of ongoing M&A, with potential for transaction
sizes up to $500
million;
--Annual FCF in excess of approximately $900 million to $1
billion over the
rating horizon;
--Additional debt issuance to partially fund share repurchases
and acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Implementation of a more conservative financial policy as
evidenced by reduced
share repurchases, acquisitions, and associated debt issuance,
underscored by a
leverage target of 2.5x or lower;
--Strong organic revenue growth and margin expansion owing to
resilience in the
face of any sector headwinds, accelerating momentum in
cross-selling efforts,
and successful execution of strategic priorities around new
product innovation
and analytics.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Adverse operating performance, material acquisitions or
shareholder-friendly
actions that increase leverage over 3x without the expectation
of deleveraging
below that level within 18 months;
--A weakening of IHS Markit's operating profile characterized by
weak organic
revenue growth and lack of margin expansion owing to sector
headwinds, lack of
traction in cross-selling efforts, and inability to drive new
product innovation
and analytics.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kevin McNeil
Director
+1-646-582-9480
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York,
Tel: +1
212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
