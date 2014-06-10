FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five Below names Walmart.com CEO as president
June 10, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Five Below names Walmart.com CEO as president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Five Below Inc named Walmart.com’s chief executive, Joel Anderson, as the teen discount retailer’s president.

Anderson will lead the company’s merchandising, stores and marketing, Five Below said, while also naming Eric Specter as its chief administrative officer.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Monday that Anderson, CEO of the company’s U.S. website since 2011, was leaving to join another company.

Anderson will join Five Below in July. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

