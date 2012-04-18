FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Five Below files for IPO of up to $150 mln
April 18, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Five Below files for IPO of up to $150 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Says plans to list on the Nasdaq

* Goldman, Barclays and Jefferies to underwrite the IPO

April 18 (Reuters) - Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Five Below, which prices all its products at $5 or below and targets teen and pre-teen customers, said Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies were underwriting the IPO.

The Philadelphia-based company is backed by funds managed by private equity player Advent International.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Five Below intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq but did not disclose the symbol it would list under, it said in a preliminary prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

