#Funds News
July 17, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Five Below boosts IPO price range by $3 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects $15-$17 per share

* Company valued at up to $917.4 mln

July 17 (Reuters) - Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc raised the expected price of its initial public offering by $3 per share, two days before the company is scheduled to go public.

Five Below now expects to sell 9.6 million shares in the IPO at between $15 and $17 each. Earlier, it anticipated a price of $12 to $14 per share.

The higher range indicates that underwriters feel the company could command a higher price and bodes well for the offering.

At the high end of the revised range, Five Below, which prices all its products at $5 or below, will be valued at about $917 million.

The U.S. IPO market, which saw a month-long lull following the botched Facebook offering in May, has seen a revival of sorts in recent weeks.

Five IPOs, including those of IT security company Palo Alto Networks, online travel service specialist Kayak Software and iconic guitar maker Fender Musical Instruments Corp, are scheduled for this week.

Five Below, which plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “FIVE”, is expected to go public on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies are the lead underwriters to the offering.

