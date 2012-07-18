FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Five Below prices IPO at top end of range-source
July 18, 2012 / 10:47 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Five Below prices IPO at top end of range-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc priced its initial public offering of 9.6 million shares at $17 each, the top end of its expected price range, a market source said on Wednesday.

Philadelphia-based FiveBelow, founded in 2002, expected to sell 9.6 million shares at between $15 and $17 each, after boosting the original price range by $3 per share.

The U.S. IPO market, which saw a month-long lull following the disappointing Facebook offering in May, has seen a revival of sorts in recent weeks.

The company’s shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol “FIVE” on Thursday.

The company, which targets teen and pre-teen consumers, is backed by funds managed by private equity firm Advent International.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies are the lead underwriters to the offering.

