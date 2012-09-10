FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Five Below posts lower quarterly profit
September 10, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Five Below posts lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say profit fell on higher expenses, not because of fewer customers)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on higher interest expense and a loss on debt extinguishment.

The company, which sells accessories, beauty products, home decor items and toys to teen and pre-teen customers at $5 or below, recorded a profit of $1.2 million for the second quarter, down from $2.2 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

