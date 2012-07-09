UPDATE 1-Five Below sees IPO priced at $12-$14/shr

* To sell 9.6 mln shares in offering

* Co to offer 4.8 mln shrs, shareholders the rest

July 9 (Reuters) - Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc said it expects its initial public offering of 9.6 million shares to be priced at $12 to $14 apiece.

Five Below, which prices all its products at $5 or below, will offer 4.8 million shares while selling shareholders will offer the rest.

At the midpoint of the expected price range, the offering will raise about $125 million.

The company, which targets teen and pre-teen consumers, is backed by funds managed by private equity firm Advent International.

Philadelphia-based FiveBelow, founded in 2002, said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of $2 million for the 13 weeks ended April 28 on net sales of $71.8 million.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies are lead underwriters to the offering.

The company expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FIVE”.