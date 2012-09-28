FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P revises Flagstaff, Arizona ratings outlook to stable
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

S&P revises Flagstaff, Arizona ratings outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service late on Thursday said it revised its ratings outlooks to stable from negative on Flagstaff, Arizona’s general obligation bonds and certificates of participation, n ot ing the city may not need to tap its reserves much.

In addition, the rating agency affirmed its AA long-term ratings and underlying rating on the city’s GO bonds and AA-minus rating on its COPs.

”The outlook revision reflects our view that management has properly managed its budget and is thus unlikely to rely on significant drawdowns on its general fund reserves to fund the city’s operations,“ said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Alda Mostofi.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.