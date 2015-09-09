FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge seeks IRS input in case over Flagstar's mortgage tax forms
September 9, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Judge seeks IRS input in case over Flagstar's mortgage tax forms

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has halted a proposed class action accusing Flagstar Bank of misreporting homeowners’ mortgage interest to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, saying the case cannot proceed without an opinion from the federal tax agency.

The order on Friday from U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said the lawsuit raises “a novel question of taxation policy” and homeowners should address it in proceedings at the IRS.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KDFzmJ

